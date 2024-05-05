RU RU
Performance from Elliott and Robertson. Players ratings for the Liverpool - Tottenham match

Performance from Elliott and Robertson. Players ratings for the Liverpool - Tottenham match

Football news Today, 14:03
Liam Carter
Performance from Elliott and Robertson. Players ratings for the Liverpool - Tottenham match

Liverpool hosted Tottenham at Anfield in the 36th round of the Premier League. The Merseysiders secured a convincing 4:2 victory.

Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo, and Harvey Elliott found the net for the Reds, while the visitors responded with goals from Richarlison and Son.

The goal scorers received high ratings for their performances, particularly Elliott and Robertson, within the Liverpool squad.

Among the guests, Son and Richarlison were highly praised, but several players had a poor outing and received correspondingly low ratings for their performance.

Tottenham lost their fourth match in the championship in a row and almost lost their chances to get into the top-4. ‘Spurs’ are seven points behind Aston Villa. Liverpool are on the third line of the championship of England with 78 points in the asset.

