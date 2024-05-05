Tottenham endured their fourth consecutive loss, almost extinguishing their hopes for a top-four

Liverpool hosted Tottenham at Anfield in the 36th round of the Premier League.

The Spurs, clearly faltering towards the end of the season, became an easy target for the Merseysiders. At halftime, the teams went in with Liverpool comfortably leading by two goals. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, followed by Andrew Robertson doubling the advantage for the Reds.

In the second half, Liverpool consolidated their success with precise strikes from Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott. The visitors could only respond with a consolation goals from Richarlison and Son.

Tottenham suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the league, virtually extinguishing their chances of a top-four finish and Champions League. The Spurs lag behind Aston Villa by seven points, with only three matches remaining in the Premier League. Postecoglou's side is set to face Burnley, Manchester City, and Sheffield United.

Liverpool has played 36 matches and remains in third place with 78 points.

Premier League, 36th round

Liverpool - Tottenham - 4:2

Goals: Salah, 16, Robertson, 45, Gakpo, 50, Elliott, 59 - Richarlison, 72, Son, 77