Palma Futsal win the UEFA Futsal Champions League for the second year in a row

The Final Four of the UEFA Futsal Champions League took place in Yerevan.

Two representatives of Spain and Portugal got into the quartet of the best teams of the season in Europe: Barça, Palma Futsal, Sporting and Benfica.

The Spanish teams had dramatic victories over their opponents in the semi-finals: Palma Futsal only defeated Benfica in a penalty shoot-out, while Barça lost 0:1 and 2:3 in the course of their match against Sporting, but eventually won in regulation time.

The deciding match provided plenty of drama and emotion. Barcelona scored first, but then conceded three goals and could not equalise the match. Playing without a goalkeeper for the last five minutes didn't help either. After a suspension for the Catalans two minutes before the siren, Palma increased their lead in the score. The final score was 5-1.

For Palma Futsal, this is the second consecutive victory in the UEFA Champions League. Prior to this, the team from Mallorca has never played in the European Cup and won both times when qualified for the tournament.

In the third place match a few hours before the final, Benfica defeated Sporting 6-3.

We would like to add that teams from Spain or Portugal have won the UEFA Futsal Champions League for eight consecutive years. In total, the tournament has been won 13 times by Spain, three each by Portugal and Russia, two each by Kazakhstan, and one each by Belgium and Italy in 23 editions.