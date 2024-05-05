Mohamed Salah has established a remarkable and unique record in the Premier League

Liverpool hosted Tottenham at Anfield in the 36th round of the Premier League. Jürgen Klopp's side secured a resounding 4:2 victory.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah of the Merseyside team contributed to two of his team's goals, tallying a goal and an assist. In this season's Premier League campaign, Salah has notched up 18 goals and 10 assists.

Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to achieve 10+ goals and 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons.

Across all competitions, the 31-year-old footballer has scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 42 matches.

Recall that interest in Salah is shown by Saudi clubs, which in the winter were ready to give 230 million euros for the striker, which could set a transfer record.

Liverpool currently sits in third place in the English league with 78 points. They have two remaining matches against Aston Villa and Wolves.