Despite Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's recent clash with head coach Jürgen Klopp, the Scousers are hoping to keep their leader from leaving in the summer.

Saudi clubs have previously been interested in the Egyptian, but The Times believes Liverpool will fend off that interest by offering a new contract to Salah. His current deal runs until the summer of 2025.

Also, the club do not look back on Salah's conflict with Klopp, as the German will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and his successor will be Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot.

It is worth recalling that it was reported that Saudi clubs are ready to break the world transfer record, which now stands at 222 million euros, to invite the Egyptian player to themin the winter.