Liverpool want to cool interest in Salah from Saudi clubs
Football news Yesterday, 04:13
Liverpool want to cool interest in Salah from Saudi clubs
Despite Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's recent clash with head coach Jürgen Klopp, the Scousers are hoping to keep their leader from leaving in the summer.
Saudi clubs have previously been interested in the Egyptian, but The Times believes Liverpool will fend off that interest by offering a new contract to Salah. His current deal runs until the summer of 2025.
Also, the club do not look back on Salah's conflict with Klopp, as the German will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and his successor will be Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot.
It is worth recalling that it was reported that Saudi clubs are ready to break the world transfer record, which now stands at 222 million euros, to invite the Egyptian player to themin the winter.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins