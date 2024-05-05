Postecoglou shared his insights on how Tottenham could emerge from their crisis

Tottenham's head coach, Ange Postecoglou, addressed how Spurs can emerge from their crisis after their defeat to Liverpool (2:4).

Tottenham suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the league and virtually lost their chances of securing a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League for the season. "Spurs" trail Aston Villa by seven points, with only three matches remaining.

“Next games change? Nothing drastic, we’ve just got to be better at who we are and give a better version of ourselves. Today was a little bit more like ourselves unlike our last 2 away appearances, that gives me something to keep pushing the guys with” quotes coach Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Salah's, Robertson's, Gakpo's, and Elliott's goals, Spurs could only respond with consolation goals from Richarlison and Son.

Postecoglou's side has three more matches to play in the Premier League: against Burnley, Manchester City, and Sheffield United.