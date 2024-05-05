Klopp lauded Salah after a recent conflict with a player

Liverpool confidently defeated Tottenham (4:2) at home in the 36th round of the Premier League.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah played a pivotal role in two of his team's goals, scoring one and providing an assist, thereby setting a unique record in the Premier League.

After the match, Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp, spared no compliments for one of the main protagonists of the encounter.

"Mo [Salah] was outstanding, he played a really good game. His side with Harvey [Elliott] was good. I was pleased for him. None of the boys want to play not great, why would they? Mo showed what he is capable of” quotez Klopp Anfield Sector.

In a recent match against West Ham, Salah had a disagreement with Klopp. Towards the end of that match, the German coach substituted the Egyptian. However, when Klopp attempted to shake hands with Salah, the latter did not reciprocate.

During the post-match press conference, Klopp asserted that there were "no issues" between him and the player.