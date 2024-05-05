Remember these names. Canada defeated the USA in the final of the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships

The 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships ended in Finland. Two major giants of modern hockey, USA and Canada, reached the final.

The final was dramatic: until the last minutes, it was not clear who would take the trophy for themselves.

The USA led in the first and second periods. Canada turned the game around in the third period, scoring three goals in four minutes. That was enough to win the game.

The top scorer of the tournament was USA forward James Hayhans, who scored 22 points. The final was his only match at the tournament when he didn't make an impact.

In total, only hockey players from Canada and the USA were in the top-11 scorers of the World Championship.

The dominance of the USA and Canada at the tournament can be confirmed by the statistics of goals scored and goals conceded at the tournament: the USA has 48:15, Canada - 46:16.

For Canada, this is the first triumph at the U18 World Championship since 2021. The USA, on the other hand, failed to retain the title they won a year ago.

Earlier, we reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs updated their anti-record by losing again in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

USA v Canada: 4:6

Goals: Humphreys 20, Eiserman 9, Hutson 14, Zeimer 16 - Ritchie 6, McKenna 16, McKenna 11, Beaudion 14, Iginla 15, McKenna 19.