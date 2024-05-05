RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Hockey news Remember these names. Canada defeated the USA in the final of the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships

Remember these names. Canada defeated the USA in the final of the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships

Hockey news Today, 14:33
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Remember these names. Canada defeated the USA in the final of the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships Photo: IIHF / Author - Andre Ringuette

The 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships ended in Finland. Two major giants of modern hockey, USA and Canada, reached the final.

The final was dramatic: until the last minutes, it was not clear who would take the trophy for themselves.

The USA led in the first and second periods. Canada turned the game around in the third period, scoring three goals in four minutes. That was enough to win the game.

The top scorer of the tournament was USA forward James Hayhans, who scored 22 points. The final was his only match at the tournament when he didn't make an impact.

In total, only hockey players from Canada and the USA were in the top-11 scorers of the World Championship.

The dominance of the USA and Canada at the tournament can be confirmed by the statistics of goals scored and goals conceded at the tournament: the USA has 48:15, Canada - 46:16.

For Canada, this is the first triumph at the U18 World Championship since 2021. The USA, on the other hand, failed to retain the title they won a year ago.

Earlier, we reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs updated their anti-record by losing again in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

USA v Canada: 4:6
Goals: Humphreys 20, Eiserman 9, Hutson 14, Zeimer 16 - Ritchie 6, McKenna 16, McKenna 11, Beaudion 14, Iginla 15, McKenna 19.

Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Football news Today, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news Today, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Yesterday, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
More news
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 17:01 Magnussen and Sargeant crash at the Miami Grand Prix: what is known Football news Today, 16:41 Juve draw for the fourth time in a row. This time against Roma Tennis news Today, 15:53 A difficult victory. The winner of the Madrid Masters has been determined Football news Today, 15:33 Postecoglou shared his insights on how Tottenham could emerge from their crisis Football news Today, 15:19 Klopp lauded Salah after a recent conflict with a player Football news Today, 14:36 Mohamed Salah has established a remarkable and unique record in the Premier League Hockey news Today, 14:33 Remember these names. Canada defeated the USA in the final of the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships Football news Today, 14:03 Performance from Elliott and Robertson. Players ratings for the Liverpool - Tottenham match Futsal News Today, 14:02 Palma Futsal win the UEFA Futsal Champions League for the second year in a row Football news Today, 13:29 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
Sport Predictions
Boxing 06 may 2024 Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Dnipro-1 vs Kryvbas prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Crawley Town vs MK Dons prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Veres vs Minaj prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 El-Gaish vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Pyramids vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Salernitana vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips - May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Crewe Alexandra vs. Doncaster prediction and betting tips – May 6, 2024 Football 06 may 2024 Antalyaspor vs Pendikspor prediction and betting tips on May 6, 2024