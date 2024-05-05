57 years without a title. Toronto Maple Leafs lose again in the Stanley Cup playoffs

On the night of Sunday, 5 May, the seventh game of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs took place. The Maple Leafs lost in overtime with a score of 1-2 and were eliminated from the first round.

Toronto has been without a Stanley Cup for 57 years. The last time they won was in 1967. The Maple Leafs became the second team in the history of the NHL/MLB/NBA/NFL to reach the playoffs for eight consecutive years, but won only one series during this period. Other losers are the Buffalo Sabres from 1987 to 1995.

In the era of four star forwards: Tavares, Matthews, Nylander, and Marner, the team has only once reached the second round of the playoffs, in the 2023 Stanley Cup. Moreover, four of the players receive large salaries. In total, approximately $40 million.

Toronto in decisive games in the Tavares/Matthews/Marner/Nylander era:

2018 - loss

2019 - loss

2020 - loss

2021 - loss

2022 - loss

2023 - did not play in Match #7

2024 - loss

The fans also updated the classic Toronto counter:

20,823 days since winning the Stanley Cup

1,533 days since losing to the guy who pours ice on Zamboni

23,770 days from winning a playoff series against Boston

0 days from another elimination against Boston.

