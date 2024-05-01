Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Aston Villa Odds: 1.43 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, Aston Villa will host Olympiacos on their home turf. This match will take place on Thursday, May 2nd, and kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. The experts at Dailysports have prepared a schedule for this encounter.

Aston Villa

During the group stage, the English team topped their UEFA Conference League group. They secured 13 points in six matches, edging out their closest pursuer by just one point. Thanks to winning the group, Villa advanced directly to the round of 16 and skipped the round of 32. Their first opponent in the playoffs was Ajax. The first leg in the Netherlands ended in a 0-0 draw, but Aston Villa triumphed at home with a resounding 4-0 victory.

In the quarterfinals, the English side faced Lille. Once again, the matches were highly challenging and tense, with both teams exchanging victories at their home stadiums with a score of 2-1. As a result, with the tie level, Lille and Aston Villa reached a penalty shootout, where the English representatives emerged victorious. Aston Villa advanced to the semi-finals after winning the penalty shootout.

Olympiacos

The Greek team began their European journey in the UEFA Europa League. They found themselves in a tough group with Freiburg and West Ham during the group stage. Olympiacos finished third in the group and dropped down to the UEFA Conference League. In the round of 32, they defeated Ferencvaros with an aggregate score of 2-0. Then, in the round of 16, they achieved an incredible comeback.

In the first leg against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Olympiacos lost 1-4, seemingly with little chance of advancing to the quarterfinals. However, the Greeks staged a remarkable turnaround, defeating the Israeli team 6-1 at home. With a combined score of 7-5, they progressed to the next round. In the quarterfinals, Olympiacos faced another tough challenge. In the first leg against Fenerbahce, the Greek team won 3-2, while the second leg ended 0-1 in favor of the Turks. Both teams in this tie also reached a penalty shootout, where Olympiacos emerged victorious.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa and Olympiacos have never faced each other in their history; this match will be their first meeting.

Aston Villa has been showing very good results at home, remaining unbeaten in their last six home matches.

Aston Villa has scored at least one goal in ten consecutive matches, while Olympiacos has a scoring streak of seven games.

Aston Villa vs Olympiacos Prediction

Villa has demonstrated very good results at home this season. However, Olympiacos clearly does not intend to give up this game easily. We can expect an interesting and challenging match for both teams. In my opinion, Aston Villa's squad depth and home advantage will play a crucial role. My bet is on the victory of the English team with odds of 1.43.