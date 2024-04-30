RU RU
Main Predictions Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction Photo: sundownsfc.co.za / Author unknown
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier League South Africa 02 may 2024, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs - Mamelodi Sundowns
South Africa,
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns
Prediction on game Win Mamelodi Sundowns
Odds: 1.99
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 27th round of the South African Premier League will take place in Johannesburg, where Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will clash at the FNB Stadium. Here's the match prediction from the experts at Dailysports.

Kaizer Chiefs

The "Chiefs" currently occupy the eighth position in the South African Premier League table, and their chances of breaking into the top three diminish with each passing round. At present, Arthur Zwane's side has amassed 33 points from 25 matches, trailing the third-placed Orlando Pirates by ten points.

In the last round, Kaizer Chiefs hosted SuperSport United, securing a 2-1 victory. This win halted a five-match winless streak for the "Chiefs" (with four losses and one draw). At home, Kaizer Chiefs have recorded six wins in 12 matches, along with three draws and three losses.

Mamelodi Sundowns

In the last round of the South African Premier League, Rulani Mokwena's side hosted TS Galaxy at home. Mamelodi Sundowns had no trouble in this match, dispatching three unanswered goals past the visitors. This victory allowed Mamelodi Sundowns to maintain their lead in the South African championship.

Rulani Mokwena's boys currently top the league table, leading Stellenbosch by 13 points. It's worth noting that in the South African championship, Mamelodi Sundowns have yet to suffer a defeat, securing 18 wins in 23 matches. Away from home, Sundowns have clinched eight victories in ten matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round of the South African championship, Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-1 home victory over Kaizer Chiefs.
  • In the semi-finals of the MTN Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns advanced with a 2-1 victory at home.
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has been successful in all three matches of this season.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are priced at 1.99 for a victory. Kaizer Chiefs have not been in good form in recent rounds, so causing problems for the league leaders will be challenging. Our bet is on "Mamelodi Sundowns to win" with odds of 1.99.

