The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined

On Wednesday, May 1st, two more quarterfinal matches of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid took place. Putintseva faced Rybakina, while Sabalenka played against Andreescu.

The fourth-ranked player in the world, Rybakina, managed to overcome Putintseva (ranked No. 50 in the WTA rankings), although not without difficulty. She lost the first set 4-6 but then claimed the second set in a tie-breaker 7-4. In the final set, Rybakina secured victory with a score of 7-5, advancing to the semifinals.

In the last quarterfinal, the second-ranked player in the world, Sabalenka, faced Andreescu. Her match proceeded much more smoothly. She dominated her opponent in the first set, winning 6-1, and secured the second set with a score of 6-4. The match lasted only an hour and 20 minutes.

Thus, the second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tournament in Madrid has been determined. It's worth noting that in the first semifinal match, Iga Świątek will compete against Madison Keys.