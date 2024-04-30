Świątek has learned of her opponent in the WTA1000 semifinals in Madrid

The first semifinal pair has been determined at the WTA1000 tournament in Madrid. As previously mentioned, the world's top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, defeated Mayar Sherif, while Madison Keys progressed past Ons Jabeur.

The American suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat in the first set against the Tunisian representative but managed to rally and create a sensation. In the second set, Madison Keys emerged victorious with a score of 7-5, and in the third, she left no chance for Ons Jabeur, winning 6-1. Consequently, the American tennis player orchestrated a remarkable turnaround to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Thus, the first pair for the WTA1000 tournament in Madrid has been established. The world's top-ranked player, Iga Świątek, will face the 20th-ranked Madison Keys. The match will take place on Thursday, May 2nd.

ULTIMATE COMEBACK ✅@Madison_Keys comes back from a set down to defeat the No.8 seed Jabeur 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 and is into the semifinals!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/B4WGUQORf6 — wta (@WTA) April 30, 2024

