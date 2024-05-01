O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals

At the World Snooker Championship, the 1/4 finals matches took place.

The main events took place in the matches involving Jude Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan. Both athletes were ranked second and third in the tournament seeding before the start of the tournament. However, unexpectedly, both of them left the tournament at the quarter-finals stage.

Trump lost to Welsh Jack Jones 9-13. The duel between O'Sullivan and Stuart Bingham lasted one frame longer, but still ended with the favourite losing 10-13.

Thus, no representative of the top-10 seeding made it to the semi-finals of the tournament. The highest number will be Kyren Wilson (#12) - he will meet David Gilbert (#31). Jak Jones (#44) and Stuart Bingham (#29) will meet in the second semi-final. The games will be played to determine the best in 33 frames.