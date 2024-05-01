Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

The first UEFA Europa League semi-final match will feature Marseille against Atalanta, taking place on Thursday, May 2nd, at their home stadium. Let's delve into the details of these two teams.

Marseille vs Atalanta: what to know about the match?

The French side secured the second spot in their Europa League group, amassing 11 points from six matches. They advanced through the knockout stages, defeating Shakhtar with an aggregate score of 5-3 in the Round of 16, followed by a similar scoreline against Villarreal. In the quarterfinals, they clinched a hard-fought victory over Benfica. However, this season has been marked by instability for Marseille, currently occupying the seventh position in the league table, with two wins and two losses in their last four matches. Prior to this, they suffered five consecutive defeats, leading to two managerial changes mid-season.

Atalanta topped their group standings, earning 14 points from six matches. Their impressive performance granted them direct entry to the Round of 16, where they overcame Sporting 3-2 on aggregate. In the quarterfinals, they faced a tough challenge against Liverpool. In the first leg at Anfield, Atalanta stunned everyone with a 3-0 victory. Despite conceding a goal in the return leg, they managed to progress. Domestically, Atalanta is performing well, currently sitting sixth in the league table with a chance of securing a Champions League spot. Additionally, they've reached the final of the Coppa Italia. The club is highly satisfied with the work of their head coach and is prepared to offer him a new contract until 2026.

Marseille vs Atalanta: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semi-final clash between Marseille and Atalanta kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time on Thursday, May 2nd. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Marseille vs Atalanta: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: