RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 16:45
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/OM_Officiel

The first UEFA Europa League semi-final match will feature Marseille against Atalanta, taking place on Thursday, May 2nd, at their home stadium. Let's delve into the details of these two teams.

Marseille vs Atalanta: what to know about the match?

The French side secured the second spot in their Europa League group, amassing 11 points from six matches. They advanced through the knockout stages, defeating Shakhtar with an aggregate score of 5-3 in the Round of 16, followed by a similar scoreline against Villarreal. In the quarterfinals, they clinched a hard-fought victory over Benfica. However, this season has been marked by instability for Marseille, currently occupying the seventh position in the league table, with two wins and two losses in their last four matches. Prior to this, they suffered five consecutive defeats, leading to two managerial changes mid-season.

Atalanta topped their group standings, earning 14 points from six matches. Their impressive performance granted them direct entry to the Round of 16, where they overcame Sporting 3-2 on aggregate. In the quarterfinals, they faced a tough challenge against Liverpool. In the first leg at Anfield, Atalanta stunned everyone with a 3-0 victory. Despite conceding a goal in the return leg, they managed to progress. Domestically, Atalanta is performing well, currently sitting sixth in the league table with a chance of securing a Champions League spot. Additionally, they've reached the final of the Coppa Italia. The club is highly satisfied with the work of their head coach and is prepared to offer him a new contract until 2026.

Marseille vs Atalanta: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semi-final clash between Marseille and Atalanta kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time on Thursday, May 2nd. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Marseille vs Atalanta: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - QQ Sports Live, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony, Jio tv
  • Ireland - Virgin, discovery, TNT
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - beIN, TOD
  • Panama - Star +, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Marseille Atalanta Europa League
Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:43 The first semi-final pair of the tennis tournament in Madrid has been revealed Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins