Some of the biggest headlines in the press tell us that Manchester United have already decided whether to sack or keep head coach Erik ten Hag. But apparently journalists know more than the club bosses themselves.

The ten Hag issue is such a thorny one that no one at the club is willing to take responsibility to resolve it. According to HITC, INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, who is now temporarily running football affairs at Old Trafford, has given his advice on the matter to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The club owner, on the other hand, believes it is up to Manchester United's new sporting leadership to take a decision on ten Hag. When it will appear at the club - it is finally unknown, as Omar Berrada should start work in the summer, and the issue of Dan Ashworth is not even close to being resolved.

Ten Hag himself is also unsure of his future, having privately expressed doubts over whether he will continue to work with the Mancunians in the coming season.