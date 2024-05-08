RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 17:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/bayer04fussball

On Thursday, May 9, the UEFA Europa League second leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will take place. DailySports has provided information on where and when to watch this game.

Bayer vs Roma: what to know about the match?

Bayer Leverkusen has been showcasing incredible form this season, remaining unbeaten in all competitions thus far. Additionally, Leverkusen has already secured the Bundesliga title and advanced to the final of the German Cup. Now, they can focus their attention on the Europa League. Reflecting on their journey, they accumulated a perfect 18 points in their group and progressed to the Round of 16 from the top spot. Although they faced some challenges, they managed to overcome Qarabag with an aggregate score of 5-4. In the quarterfinals, Leverkusen defeated West Ham 3-1, and in the first leg of the semifinals, they secured a 2-0 victory over Roma.

Roma unexpectedly finished second in their Europa League group. Despite conceding to Slavia Prague on additional metrics, Roma began their playoff journey in the Round of 32. In the first round, the Italians defeated PSV with an aggregate score of 3-2. They then convincingly beat Brighton 4-1 in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Roma faced another Italian side, AC Milan. After winning the first leg 1-0, they secured a narrow 2-1 victory in the second leg. However, in the first leg of the semifinals, Roma lost 0-2 to Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer vs Roma: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Thursday, May 9, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Bayer vs Roma: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - QQ Sports Live, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony, Jio tv
  • Ireland - Virgin, discovery, TNT
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - beIN, TOD
  • Panama - Star +, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Roma Europa League
Popular news
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Today, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Today, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:56 Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 09 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024