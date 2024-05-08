Bayer vs Roma: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Thursday, May 9, the UEFA Europa League second leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will take place. DailySports has provided information on where and when to watch this game.

Bayer vs Roma: what to know about the match?

Bayer Leverkusen has been showcasing incredible form this season, remaining unbeaten in all competitions thus far. Additionally, Leverkusen has already secured the Bundesliga title and advanced to the final of the German Cup. Now, they can focus their attention on the Europa League. Reflecting on their journey, they accumulated a perfect 18 points in their group and progressed to the Round of 16 from the top spot. Although they faced some challenges, they managed to overcome Qarabag with an aggregate score of 5-4. In the quarterfinals, Leverkusen defeated West Ham 3-1, and in the first leg of the semifinals, they secured a 2-0 victory over Roma.

Roma unexpectedly finished second in their Europa League group. Despite conceding to Slavia Prague on additional metrics, Roma began their playoff journey in the Round of 32. In the first round, the Italians defeated PSV with an aggregate score of 3-2. They then convincingly beat Brighton 4-1 in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Roma faced another Italian side, AC Milan. After winning the first leg 1-0, they secured a narrow 2-1 victory in the second leg. However, in the first leg of the semifinals, Roma lost 0-2 to Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer vs Roma: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg match between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Thursday, May 9, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Bayer vs Roma: where to watch the match online