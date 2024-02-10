Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships

Several days ago, the Biathlon World Championships started in the Czech Republic. Today, on February 10th, the men's sprint race took place.

The best time was achieved by Norwegian athlete Sturla Holm Legreid, who has consistently performed well in this season's World Cup races, frequently securing the second spot. He completed the 10-kilometer distance in 25 minutes and 23 seconds, with flawless shooting.

Sturla Holm Laegreid just went and DID THAT!



What an incredible last 800 meters to likely claim the Sprint World Champion title 🤯#biathlon #NMNN24 pic.twitter.com/ZZ8yOS9SS1 — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) February 10, 2024

Joining Legreid on the podium were two of his compatriots: Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen. Here are the top 10 biathletes based on the race results:

Biathlon. World Championships. Men's Sprint. 10 km

Sturla Legreid (Norway) - 25:23.9 Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway) +3.5 Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) +18.6 Érik Perro (France) +28.9 Sebastian Samuelsson (Sweden) +36.6 Tarjei Boe (Norway) +37.5 Johannes Dale (Norway) +38.2 Quentin Fillon Maillet (France) +40.7 Émilien Jacquelin (France) +55.4 Martin Ponsiluoma (Sweden) +1:03.3

It's worth noting that tomorrow, February 11th, pursuit races will take place for both men and women at the World Championships.