Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career

Football news Today, 12:53
Marcel Desailly, a legend of the French national team, has offered PSG forward Kylian Mbappe an unexpected piece of advice regarding where to continue his career.

Desailly believes that Mbappe should consider moving to a club in Saudi Arabia, where he could potentially earn a substantial income. However, Desailly doesn't see Real Madrid as the best fit for the star French player.

"I'm not sure if Real Madrid is the ideal place for him. On the left flank, there's Vinicius, a player who has shown great potential, as well as Jude Bellingham. Mbappe won't be the undisputed number one there, as he desires. Technically, if you think about football business, I would go to Saudi Arabia for €350 million for a year and return the next season, in the World Cup year," said Desailly to getfootballnewsfrance.

It's worth noting that Mbappe's contract with PSG expires this summer, and he will leave the Parisian club as a free agent. Real Madrid remains the most likely destination for the player to continue his career.

In the current season, Mbappe has scored 43 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

