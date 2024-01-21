RU RU NG NG KE KE
There are no Norwegians on the podium. Results of the women's mass start in Antholz

The sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Italian Antholz has concluded. Today, on January 21st, the final races of the competition took place.

The concluding race of the stage was the women's mass start. The winner was the French biathlete Julia Simon, who completed the entire distance in 34 minutes and 42 seconds, with only one missed shot during shooting. Simon outpaced her compatriot, Lou Jeanmonnot, by just 9 seconds, while Lena Haecki-Gross claimed the third spot. The best among the Norwegians was Caroline Knotten, finishing fifth, while the Ebergs sisters secured the 11th and 12th positions.

World Cup. 6th stage. Antholz-Anterselva. Mass start. Women. 12.5 km

  1. Julia Simon (France) - 34:42.5 (0+0+1+0)
  2. Lou Jeanmonnot (France) - 8.9 (0+0+0+0)
  3. Lena Haecki-Gross (Switzerland) - 20.7 (0+0+1+0)
  4. Vanessa Hinz (Germany) - 28.6 (0+0+0+0)
  5. Caroline Knotten (Norway) - 46.4 (0+0+1+1)
  6. Lisa Vittozzi (Italy) - 49.3 (0+0+0+1)

Following this, athletes will enjoy nearly three weeks of rest before heading to the World Championships in the Czech Republic. It's worth noting that the tournament kicks off on February 7th.

