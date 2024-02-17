France has won the women's relay at the Biathlon World Champs for the first time in history

The French team won the women's relay race at the Biathlon World Championships 2024, which is being held in the Czech Republic these days.

The French women were the only ones from the top-6 to finish with two laps penalties. However, this did not prevent them from coming in first with a 38-second lead over their nearest pursuers.

Sweden and Germany also finished in the top three. Norway, which has won gold six times in the women's relay at the World Championships, showed only the tenth result.

It should be noted that this victory was the first in history for France. Previously, French women have never won the women's relay at the World Championships.

It should be added that at the current World Championships, the French team shows dominant results — this is already the fifth championship at the current competition. Earlier, Julia Simon won gold in the sprint and pursuit, and in the team events France won the mixed relay and single mixed.