Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

The teams that will meet in the decisive match to win the UEFA Champions League have been announced.

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain met in the first semi-final. Borussia unexpectedly won on aggregate and did not even concede a goal (2-0).

In the second semi-final, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played. Here the German club was also an underdog, in both matches scoring first, but conceding in return. In the end - 4:3 on the sum of two games in favour of Madrid.

Thus, in the battle for the trophy will meet Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have met in official matches 14 times. The overall statistics are in favour of the club from Madrid: 6 wins for Real, 3 wins for Dortmund and 3 draws. The last time the teams took the field together in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2017/2018, when Real won twice.

It is worth recalling that the final of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will be held in London at Wembley Stadium. The game will take place on Saturday, 1 June and will kick off at 21:00 CET.