RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

Football news Today, 17:02
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Photo: twitter.com/BVB / Author unknown

The teams that will meet in the decisive match to win the UEFA Champions League have been announced.

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain met in the first semi-final. Borussia unexpectedly won on aggregate and did not even concede a goal (2-0).

In the second semi-final, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played. Here the German club was also an underdog, in both matches scoring first, but conceding in return. In the end - 4:3 on the sum of two games in favour of Madrid.

Thus, in the battle for the trophy will meet Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have met in official matches 14 times. The overall statistics are in favour of the club from Madrid: 6 wins for Real, 3 wins for Dortmund and 3 draws. The last time the teams took the field together in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2017/2018, when Real won twice.

It is worth recalling that the final of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will be held in London at Wembley Stadium. The game will take place on Saturday, 1 June and will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund Champions League
Popular news
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Today, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Today, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined Football news Today, 14:13 Inter director revealed the progress of negotiations regarding a new contract with their top-player
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024