RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Biathlon News Norwegians on top again. Results of the nixed relay in Antholz

Norwegians on top again. Results of the nixed relay in Antholz

Biathlon News Today, 10:29
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Norwegians on top again. Results of the nixed relay in Antholz Photo: dicodusport.fr/ Author unknown

Today, on January 20, in Antholz, Italy, relay races were held as part of the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup. We reported earlier on the results of the single mixed relay, and now the classical mixed relay has concluded.

The winners of the race predictably were the Norwegian team (Juni Arnekleiv, Karolin Knotten, and the Boe brothers). The Norwegians used eight additional bullets but, as usual, excelled in speed on the track. The Italians (Wierer, Vittozzi, Bionaz, Giacomel) were the only team that fought for gold until the end but conceded by 22 seconds. The third place on the podium went to the Swedes (Magnusson, Elvira Eberg, Nelin, Ponsiluoma).

World Cup. 6th stage. Antholz-Anterselva. Mixed Relay

  1. Norway — 1:04:36.3
  2. Italy +22.3
  3. Sweden +1:07.8
  4. Switzerland +1:20.6
  5. France +1:33.5
  6. Czech Republic +2:16.6

Tomorrow in Antholz will be the final day of the competition. On this day, mass start races will take place. The men will hit the track at 12:30, and the start of the women's race is scheduled for 14:45 Central European Time.

After this stage, athletes will have a two-week break and will head to the World Championships in the Czech Republic, which starts on February 7.

Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 13:28 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 10:58 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:05 Extraordinary proposal for Mbappe, Bayern needs Trippier. The main transfer news for 20.01.2022 Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Tunisia and Mali couldn't determine the stronger side in a tense match Football news Today, 16:50 Serie A. Milan snatched victory over Udinese in a scandalous match Basketball news Today, 16:09 Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 15:39 Scandal in Serie A. Match between Udinese and Milan was suspended due to racism from the stands Olympic Games News Today, 15:38 The IOC introduced restrictions on freedom of expression during the Summer Olympics Football news Today, 15:06 It became known how much Perisic will earn in Hajduk Football news Today, 15:01 Unexpected twist. It is known where the former star of Juventus and Bayern will continue his career Football news Today, 14:47 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 MMA Today Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Frosinone vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Leeds United vs Preston North End prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Sheffield United vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024 Football 21 jan 2024 Real Madrid vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024