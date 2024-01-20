Norwegians on top again. Results of the nixed relay in Antholz

Today, on January 20, in Antholz, Italy, relay races were held as part of the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup. We reported earlier on the results of the single mixed relay, and now the classical mixed relay has concluded.

The winners of the race predictably were the Norwegian team (Juni Arnekleiv, Karolin Knotten, and the Boe brothers). The Norwegians used eight additional bullets but, as usual, excelled in speed on the track. The Italians (Wierer, Vittozzi, Bionaz, Giacomel) were the only team that fought for gold until the end but conceded by 22 seconds. The third place on the podium went to the Swedes (Magnusson, Elvira Eberg, Nelin, Ponsiluoma).

World Cup. 6th stage. Antholz-Anterselva. Mixed Relay

Norway — 1:04:36.3 Italy +22.3 Sweden +1:07.8 Switzerland +1:20.6 France +1:33.5 Czech Republic +2:16.6

Tomorrow in Antholz will be the final day of the competition. On this day, mass start races will take place. The men will hit the track at 12:30, and the start of the women's race is scheduled for 14:45 Central European Time.

After this stage, athletes will have a two-week break and will head to the World Championships in the Czech Republic, which starts on February 7.