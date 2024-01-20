The Germans bypassed Norway. Results of the single mixed relay at the Biathlon World Cup
In Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup is underway.
Following two individual races held the day before yesterday and yesterday, today, we have two relay events scheduled.
The first competition of the day was the mixed single relay.
The German team crossed the finish line first. They managed to outpace Norway by 11.2 seconds, committing only one error during the shooting session.
The Norwegian team had eight misses, and the time gap to Austria, which secured the third position, was 17.1 seconds.
Nineteen teams completed the race, while the remaining six went into extra laps and couldn't finish the competition.
Biathlon World Cup
Sixth Stage
Antholz-Anterselva, Italy
Mixed Single Relay
- Germany (Vanessa Fögt, Justus Strelow) (0 penalty loops+1 miss) 38:58.0
- Norway (Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen) (0+8) +11.2
- Austria (Lisa Theresa Hauser, Simon Eder) (0+4) +28.3
- Italy (1+6) +37.9
- Latvia (1+6) +39.1
- Finland (0+7) +41.4
- France (2+10) +1:00.1
- Estonia (1+9) +1:05.8
- USA (2+7) 1:09.5
- Ukraine (0+6) 1:09.9
Let us remind you that the mixed relay will still take place today.