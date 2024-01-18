RU RU NG NG KE KE
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz

Biathlon News Today, 10:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in the 2023-24 season commenced in the Italian Anterselva. The inaugural competition was the men's individual race.

At the summit, the Boe brothers claimed the top spots. Johannes Thingnes Boe secured the first position, completing the course in 37:28.0 minutes with impeccable accuracy in all four shootings. His elder brother, Tareje Boe, finished second, trailing Thingnes by 1:36.1 minutes and committing two shooting errors. Joining the trio of medalists was Johannes Kühn, a German biathlete, who, with two missed shots, trailed Johannes Thingnes Boe by 1:44.0 minutes.

Furthermore, within the top six biathletes, four hailed from Norway. Johannes Dale secured the fourth position, followed by the Swede Martin Ponsiluoma in fifth, and another representative from Norway, Vetle Christiansen, claiming the sixth spot.

Biathlon World Cup 2023-24. Sixth stage. Anterselva.

Individual race. Men.

Top 6:

  1. Johannes Thingnes Boe
  2. Tareje Boe
  3. Johannes Kühn
  4. Johannes Dale
  5. Martin Ponsiluoma
  6. Vetle Christiansen

We also provide you with the temporary standings of the Biathlon World Cup 2023-24. Additionally, you may acquaint yourself with the full schedule and race results.

