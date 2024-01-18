Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024 Standings. Who is at the top?
Today, on January 14th, the fifth stage of the Biathlon World Cup for the 2023-24 season concluded in Ruhpolding, Germany.
Biathletes competed in three women's and men's events each. The pursuit races for women and men marked the culmination of the stage, resulting in changes to the overall standings.
Intermediate results in the men's standings:
- Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway) - 671 points
- Tarjei Boe (Norway) - 668 points
- Johannes Dale (Norway) - 639 points
- Sturla Holm Lægreid (Norway) - 525 points
- Endre Stroemsheim (Norway) - 519 points
- Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen (Norway) - 492 points
- Martin Ponsiluoma (Sweden) - 449 points
- Benedikt Doll (Germany) - 440 points
- Tommaso Giacomel (Italy) - 389 points
- Johannes Kühn (Germany) - 420 points
Intermediate results in the women's standings:
- Ingrid Tandrevold (Norway) - 666 points
- Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (France) - 657 points
- Lisa Vittozzi (Italy) - 606 points
- Elvira Öberg (Sweden) - 541 points
- Franziska Preuß (Germany) - 505 points
- Julia Simon (France) - 497 points
- Lu Jeanmonnot (France) - 455 points
- Karoline Knotten (Norway) - 437 points
- Lena Haecki-Gross (Switzerland) - 409 points
- Vanessa Voigt (Germany) - 375 points
