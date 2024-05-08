The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
Yesterday, Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG (1-0) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final for the 2023/24 season, securing their spot in the final for the third time in their history.
After the final whistle, Italian referee Daniele Orsato was unable to hold back tears, surprising many observers.
Later, it became known that this was Orsato's last match in the Champions League, as the renowned 48-year-old referee plans to retire after Euro 2024.
Throughout his career, Orsato officiated in 55 Champions League matches, including the final of the 2019/20 season between PSG and Bayern Munich.
He also officiated at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2020.
