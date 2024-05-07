RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction DAZN
Olympiacos Olympiacos
Europa Conference League 09 may 2024, 15:00 Olympiacos - Aston Villa
-
- : -
International, Piraeus, Karaiskakis Stadium
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Thursday, May 9, in the return leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinal, Olympiacos will host Aston Villa at home. The match kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Central European Time. As a reminder, the first leg in Birmingham ended with a surprising 4-2 victory for the Greek team. Predictions and betting odds for this match between the two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos is having a historic season in European competitions, but their performance in the Greek Super League is considerably worse. Currently, Olympiacos occupies fourth place in the championship group, with 70 points. However, Olympiacos has one game in hand, and a victory in that game automatically elevates them to second place. If Olympiacos wins all three remaining Super League matches, they will be crowned champions of Greece. In their last five Super League matches, Olympiacos has gathered 13 points, dropping points only in a match against Aris (1-1). In the previous round of the Conference League, José Luis Mendilibar's team defeated Fenerbahçe in a penalty shootout.

Aston Villa

Una Emery's team, like Olympiacos, has been a surprise package this season. It's hard to believe, but Aston Villa only needs to win one of their remaining two matches in the English Premier League to secure a top-four finish and their first Champions League qualification since 1982. However, their opponents in these matches are quite formidable – Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Lately, Aston Villa's form has been less than ideal. Besides the defeat against Olympiacos in the first leg, they also lost away to Brighton 0-1 in the previous round and missed out on a victory against Chelsea in a home match, drawing 2-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Aston Villa and Olympiacos are facing each other for the first time.
  • Olympiacos has never played in the final of any European club competition.

Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa is the favorite for this match, but Olympiacos has shown strength in attack in previous games. I predict that both teams will score in this game.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 12:00 Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.54 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended MelBet
Osnabrueck vs Schalke 04 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Osnabrueck Odds: 1.53 Schalke 04 Bet now BetWinner
Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction Turkish Cup Today, 13:30 Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.8 Ankaragucu Bet now MelBet
SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune United prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 SuperSport United Odds: 1.69 Sekhukhune United Recommended MelBet
Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Cape Town City Odds: 1.74 Moroka Swallows Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:54 On this day four years ago, Liverpool made their greatest comeback against Barcelona Football news Today, 06:11 "Play against us." Manchester United were trolled in San Marino after defeats to Crystal Palace Football news Today, 05:28 Paris Saint-Germain – Borussia Dortmund Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Today, 04:48 The newly appointed Roma coach personally negotiates and fights for the Juventus striker Boxing News Today, 04:25 Usyk shared his reaction to the news of Fury's eyebrow dissection Football news Today, 04:24 Man United legends believe ten Hag's time has come to an end and have found his replacement Tennis news Today, 04:17 The coach of a renowned tennis player discussed her struggles on clay courts Boxing News Today, 04:02 The IBF will strip the winner of the Usyk-Fury bout of their title Tennis news Today, 03:56 The world's fifth-ranked player announced that she might skip the Roland-Garros 2024 Basketball news Today, 03:55 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Vembanyama wins 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024