Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

On Thursday, May 9, in the return leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinal, Olympiacos will host Aston Villa at home. The match kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Central European Time. As a reminder, the first leg in Birmingham ended with a surprising 4-2 victory for the Greek team. Predictions and betting odds for this match between the two teams have been prepared by Dailysports analysts.

Olympiacos

Olympiacos is having a historic season in European competitions, but their performance in the Greek Super League is considerably worse. Currently, Olympiacos occupies fourth place in the championship group, with 70 points. However, Olympiacos has one game in hand, and a victory in that game automatically elevates them to second place. If Olympiacos wins all three remaining Super League matches, they will be crowned champions of Greece. In their last five Super League matches, Olympiacos has gathered 13 points, dropping points only in a match against Aris (1-1). In the previous round of the Conference League, José Luis Mendilibar's team defeated Fenerbahçe in a penalty shootout.

Aston Villa

Una Emery's team, like Olympiacos, has been a surprise package this season. It's hard to believe, but Aston Villa only needs to win one of their remaining two matches in the English Premier League to secure a top-four finish and their first Champions League qualification since 1982. However, their opponents in these matches are quite formidable – Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Lately, Aston Villa's form has been less than ideal. Besides the defeat against Olympiacos in the first leg, they also lost away to Brighton 0-1 in the previous round and missed out on a victory against Chelsea in a home match, drawing 2-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Aston Villa and Olympiacos are facing each other for the first time.

Olympiacos has never played in the final of any European club competition.

Olympiacos vs Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa is the favorite for this match, but Olympiacos has shown strength in attack in previous games. I predict that both teams will score in this game.