On Wednesday, May 8, Real Madrid hosted Bayern Munich for the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Real Madrid began the match with greater intensity, but Bayern Munich's defense managed to withstand the pressure. Occasionally, the Bavarians attempted counterattacks and sought offensive opportunities, but to no avail.

After halftime, the dynamics of the game remained largely unchanged. Real Madrid maintained possession of the ball and created scoring chances. However, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, thwarted all attempts by the opponents. One of Bayern's attacks proved decisive as Kane assisted Davies, who found the net with a shot into the far corner.

Bayern focused more on defense while Madrid pressed for goals. It seemed that the visitors would hold onto their lead, but Real Madrid achieved the unimaginable. In the 88th and 90+1 minutes, Joselu scored a brace, securing an incredible comeback victory for Real Madrid.

With an aggregate score of 4-3 over two legs, Madrid advances to the UEFA Champions League final, where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

UEFA Champions League. Semi-final. The return leg

Real Madrid - Bayern Munich 2:1 (4:3)

Goals: 0:1 - 68 Davis, 1:1 - 88 Joselu, 2:1 - 90+1 Joselu