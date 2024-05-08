RU RU
Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins

Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Photo: https://www.chiesaditotti.com/ Author - INA FASSBENDER
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Europa League 09 may 2024, 15:00 Bayer Leverkusen - Roma
-
- : -
International, Leverkusen, BayArena
Roma Roma
In the Europa League on May 9, the finalists of the tournament will be determined, as the return semifinal battles will be held. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Bayer - Roma.

Bayer

To put it in boxing terminology, Bayer is still the best team in Europe this year, regardless of the “weight class”. Skeptics may say that the club does not play in the Champions League, and in the Europa League is a lower level of competition, but to win the Bundesliga ahead of schedule and never lose this season is also worth a lot. In addition, “pharmacists” are close to the “golden” double” in the domestic arena, for this in the German Cup final must beat not the most dangerous Kaiserslautern.

The wards of Xabi Alonso are one step away from the Europa League final, it is hard to imagine that in such a form, the team can lose their advantage. In the last round of the championship Bayer defeated away Eintracht - 5:1.

Roma

For the Romans the season is not easy, the club risked to fire Jose Mourinho in the middle of the season, replacing him with De Rossi, such a decision was not bad, as the results showed. While Roma is sixth in Serie A, let's remind, here the top 5 go to the Champions League, is behind fifth Atalanta on additional indicators, but the rival has a game in reserve. In the last round “wolves” gave a good match at home against Juventus, but still could not win - 1:1.

In the first home match, the Romans made life very difficult for themselves, to win back two goals away from a club that does not lose, looks incredibly difficult.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • The first semifinal battle of the teams ended with an away victory of Bayer with a score of 2:0.
  • The Romans in this Europa League have played five away matches, winning just one victory.
  • Bayer have won all of their European Cup encounters at home this season.

Bayer vs Roma Prediction

The question of who will go further in this pair is practically removed, few people believe in a fantastic Roma's kamback. Despite the fact that Bayer will settle for a draw or even a defeat with a minimal difference, it is the “pharmacists” are considered the favorites of the upcoming battle. We risk to bet on a clean win for the home team.

Comments
