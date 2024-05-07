RU RU
Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Premier League Egypt 09 may 2024, 09:00 Ismaily SC - El Dakhleya
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the 22nd round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Thursday in Alexandria, where the local Ismaily will host El Dakhleya. Here's a prediction for this encounter from the experts at Dailysports.

Ismaily

The club from Alexandria is battling for survival in the current edition of the Egyptian Premier League, currently occupying the 13th position in the league table. Ismaily has accumulated 22 points after 21 matches played. The team managed by Mido is seven points clear of the relegation zone; however, there are clubs in the bottom of the league table that have played two matches fewer.
In the last round, Ismaily played an away match against a similar opponent, Farco, securing a victory with a scoreline of 2:0. This win marked Ismaily's first victory in the last five matches, amidst two defeats and draws. Regarding their home statistics, the club from Alexandria has recorded four victories in eleven home matches in the Premier League, suffering defeat on five occasions.

El Dakhleya

Meanwhile, the "Red and Blacks" have firmly entrenched themselves at the bottom of the league table. It appears that El Dakhleya is simply not prepared for the competition at such a high level. In 20 matches, the team led by Alaa Abd Elaala has managed only one victory, while suffering defeat in 11 encounters. Consequently, El Dakhleya has garnered a mere 9 points and trails the safety zone by seven points.
In the previous round, the "Red and Blacks" hosted Ceramica Cleopatra and suffered a 1:3 defeat. It cannot be said that the team was inferior in any aspect, as they even had the upper hand in expected goals (1.21 versus 0.78). Consequently, El Dakhleya has been unable to secure a victory in 11 matches across all competitions, registering four draws in the Premier League during this period.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first leg, the teams played out a goalless draw at El Dakhleya's home ground.
  • The "Red and Blacks" defeated their opponent 1:0 at home in the League Cup.
  • Only in one match out of the last five has the bet on "Total Over 2.5" played out.

Ismaily vs El Dakhleya Prediction

The hosts are considered favorites in this match. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.61 for their victory, and it's advisable to agree with such odds. While Ismaily's current form is not impressive, compared to their opponent, the club from Alexandria shows glimpses of positivity in terms of results. Therefore, we opt for "Ismaily to Win" in this encounter.

