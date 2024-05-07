Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,0) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the 17th round of the South African Premier League is scheduled for Wednesday in Johannesburg, where at the Orlando Stadium, the local Orlando Pirates will host Chippa United. Over the weekend, the teams clashed in the South African Cup, with Orlando Pirates emerging victorious with a scoreline of 3-1. Here's the prediction for this encounter from the experts at Dailysports.

Orlando Pirates

The "Pirates of Orlando" are engaged in a battle for top honors and currently occupy the third position in the South African Premier League standings. In 26 outings, Orlando Pirates have amassed 46 points, while they trail the leaders by 16 points under the guidance of Jose Riviero. Noteworthy is Orlando Pirates' recent displays of strength. For instance, in their latest outing, the "Pirates of Orlando" secured a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City away from home. This win marked the sixth consecutive triumph for the Orlando-based outfit across all competitions, during which they remained unbeaten in seven matches. Additionally, on home turf, Orlando Pirates have clinched victory in eight out of 12 encounters, suffering defeat on only two occasions.

Chippa United

The "Chilli Boys" are enduring a season of mixed fortunes, alternating between successful spells and notably disappointing ones. Currently, Chippa United occupies a modest 10th position in the South African Premier League table, accumulating 32 points from 26 matches. In the previous round, Chippa United hosted Moroka Swallows at their fortress, where they opened the scoring but failed to preserve their advantage, eventually succumbing to a 1-2 defeat. Following that league fixture, Chippa United faced Orlando Pirates at home in the Cup, where they suffered a 1-3 defeat. This loss marked the third consecutive defeat for the "Chilli Boys," following a sequence of four consecutive victories. On their travels, Chippa United has managed only three victories in 12 matches, succumbing to defeat on six occasions.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first encounter of the season, the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Chippa United's home ground.

In the most recent five encounters between these sides, the "Both Teams to Score" outcome occurred only three times.

Orlando Pirates enjoyed a home winning streak of eight matches, but in their last two meetings, Chippa United managed to secure a draw and an away victory.

Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Prediction

Despite recent head-to-head results favoring Orlando Pirates, the hosts are the clear favorites among bookmakers. This is evident by merely glancing at the league standings. We anticipate that the "Pirates of Orlando" will emerge victorious in this encounter by at least a two-goal margin. Our bet is on "Orlando Pirates to Win with a Handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.65.