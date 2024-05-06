Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2024

Prediction on game Real Madrid Win or Draw & Total over 2,5 Odds: 2.08 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The reciprocal semifinal match of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be played on Wednesday evening at the legendary "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium. The first leg between these teams in Munich concluded with a 2-2 draw. What can we expect from the encounter in Madrid? We offer a forecast for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Real Madrid

The "Los Blancos" confidently dealt with Cadiz over the past weekend, scoring three unanswered goals against their opponents. Moreover, Girona's victory in their home game against Barcelona allowed Carlo Ancelotti's team to secure yet another championship in Spain. It must be acknowledged that Real navigated through this La Liga campaign almost effortlessly. In 34 rounds, the "White's" secured 27 victories, only suffering defeat once. For a while, the sensational Girona posed a challenge to the capital team; however, ultimately, the "Red and Whites" failed to sustain their momentum. In Munich, Real Madrid opened the scoring, but allowed the hosts to equalize early in the second half. Ultimately, they managed to salvage a draw thanks to Vinicius' precise penalty kick.

Bayern Munich

The "Pride of the South" endured a disappointing season in the Bundesliga, allowing Bayer Leverkusen to dethrone them from their throne for the first time in many years. However, it's not that Bayern Munich played poorly. It's just that Bayer embarked on a phenomenal streak that even Bayern couldn't surpass. Over the weekend, Bayern visited Stuttgart, where they suffered a 1-3 defeat against the local team. Thomas Tuchel's team conceded first in the 29th minute but managed to equalize before halftime. However, Bayern couldn't respond to two precise strikes in the 83rd and 90+3rd minutes. This defeat marked the 7th for Bayern in the current Bundesliga campaign.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of Head-to-head meetings

Real Madrid hasn't lost in regular time since late September 2023.

The last time these teams met in the Champions League semifinal was in spring 2018 when Real Madrid advanced due to an away victory.

In the last 6 encounters in this fixture at the "Santiago Bernabeu," the bet on "Both teams to score" only failed once.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Real Madrid is the home team, and bookmakers believe in a victory for the "Los Blancos." The odds for a victory for Carlo Ancelotti's team are around 1.99. Considering it's a semifinal, we suggest taking "Real Madrid not to lose and Total over 2.5" with odds at 2.08.