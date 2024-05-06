RU RU
Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Photo: bjk.com.tr / Author unknown
Besiktas Besiktas
Turkish Cup 07 may 2024, 13:30 Besiktas - Ankaragucu
Turkey,
Ankaragucu Ankaragucu
Prediction on game Win Besiktas
Odds: 1.8

The reciprocal semifinal encounter of the Turkish Cup will take place on Tuesday evening in Istanbul, at the "Vodafone Park" arena, where the local Besiktas will welcome Ankaragucu. The initial match between these sides in the Turkish capital concluded with a goalless draw. Will Besiktas manage to prevail over their opponent within their familiar surroundings? The experts on our platform have prepared a prediction for this match.

Besiktas

The "Black Eagles" have failed to exhibit their optimal performance in the current season and instead of engaging in a championship race, they are merely contending for positions in European competitions. Over the past weekend, under the management of Fernando Santos, the team secured a 3-2 victory at home against Rizespor in the championship. The winning strike in this match was delivered by Joe Vorrall with precision in the 7th minute of stoppage time. After 35 rounds played, Besiktas currently occupies the fifth position in the Turkish Super Lig standings. Their deficit behind the fourth-placed team, Basaksehir, amounts to merely one point, whereas the gap to the third place is 4 points.

Ankaragucu

The capital club is enduring a notably feeble season, currently occupying only the 14th position in the Super Lig standings. In 35 encounters, Ankaragucu has accumulated 39 points, securing victories in only 8 matches. The detachment of Emre Belozoglu's wards from the relegation zone is merely four points. During the weekend, Ankaragucu contested a home match against Alanyaspor but failed to secure any points, settling for a 1-1 draw. Despite scoring first as early as the 10th minute, the capital club conceded from a penalty in the 90+5th minute.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of Head-to-head meetings

  • In the championship context, Ankaragucu secured points against Besiktas at home, drawing 1-1, yet suffered defeat in Istanbul by a scoreline of 0-2.
  • Only in three out of the last five encounters did the bet on "Both teams to score" transpire.
  • Besiktas has not tasted defeat at home against this opponent since February 2002, managing a draw only once in 17 matches.

Besiktas vs Ankaragucu Prediction

Undoubtedly, the "Black Eagles" emerge as clear favorites in this encounter, nonetheless, the odds for a Besiktas victory are quite favorable, hovering around 1.80. We propose backing a "Besiktas victory" in this match.

