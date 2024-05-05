Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Prediction on game Win Bolton Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The forthcoming penultimate playoff encounter for promotion in the First League will be contested on Tuesday evening at the "Tafshit Community" arena, where the local Bolton will host Barnsley. The initial skirmish between these sides culminated in an away triumph for Bolton, tallying at 3:1. Can Barnsley stage a resurgence? We offer a prediction for this match from the pundits at Dailysports.

Bolton

"The Wanderers" have traversed a splendid season, meriting their culmination in third place within the First League. Across 46 fixtures, Bolton conceded defeat merely on nine occasions, securing the division's second-best performance behind Portsmouth. The disparity of five points ultimately separated them from the coveted second position, which guaranteed direct passage to the Championship. In the last five rounds of the regular season, Bolton clinched victory twice, with three draws. Regarding their home record, within their own fortress, "The Wanderers" stand as the preeminent entity in the League. In 23 encounters, Bolton secured triumph in 15 instances, suffering a mere three setbacks.

Barnsley

In contrast to their adversary, "The Tykes" notably faltered in the season's denouement, with their playoff participation hanging in the balance until the final round. Across the last five fixtures, Barnsley amassed a mere two points, courtesy of drawn encounters, while succumbing to defeat thrice. Ultimately, they outpaced their primary contender, Lincoln, by a mere two points. Had Lincoln faced a mid-table adversary in the final round rather than Portsmouth, it is plausible that Lincoln would have secured a playoff berth. Indeed, Barnsley's current form exhibited frailty, as evidenced in the initial encounter against Bolton.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of Head-to-head meetings

In two encounters this season, the teams settled for a draw – 1:1 at Bolton's venue and 2:2 at the "Tykes" domain.

In four out of the last five matches, the wager was placed on “Both Teams to Score.”

In the last four encounters at Bolton's turf, a draw was recorded once, with one victory for Barnsley.

Bolton vs Barnsley Prediction

Bookmakers accord significant advantage to the home side, estimating Bolton's triumph at odds of 1.70. We anticipate that "The Wanderers" will once again prevail over Barnsley, hence our prediction is "Bolton Victory."