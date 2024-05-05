RU RU
Main Predictions Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Osnabrueck vs Schalke 04 prediction Photo: https://www.noz.de/ Author unknown
Osnabrueck Osnabrueck
2. Bundesliga Germany 07 may 2024, 12:30 Osnabrueck - Schalke 04
-
- : -
Germany, Osnabruck, Stadium at the Bremer Brucke
Schalke 04 Schalke 04
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Within the 32nd round of the second Bundesliga, their meeting will be held Osnabrück - Schalke. Prediction for the upcoming battle is made by Dailysports experts.

Osnabrück

This season Osnabrück frankly failed, the team is last in the championship, the gap from the 16th line is 7 points, and there is a game in reserve, but there are only three matches left to play. Chances for salvation remain only theoretical, in practice, everyone realizes that the club can not keep its place in the division.

In the last round the team played 1:1 away against Magdeburg, than continued their winless streak to three matches, during this period managed to score only one point. No breakthrough at the finish from Osnabrück is not expected from Osnabrück, the players themselves are probably resigned to relegation.

Schalke

“Cobalt” this season did not meet expectations this season, the team goes only 12th in the championship, the gap from the danger zone is 5 points. While Schalke has not even guaranteed itself a place in the division for next season, but it should not be a problem.

In the last round the team signed a peace at home against Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1:1, than brought its series without defeat to five meetings, during this period there was only one victory. The task for the season is clearly not fulfilled, because Schalke surely dreams of returning to the elite division.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

In the face-to-face confrontation of the first round there was no intrigue, Schalke won a confident victory at home with a score of 4:0.
On his field Osnabrück plays badly, 3 wins, 7 defeats and five draws.
Schalke is still the worst away team of the championship, only two wins, 3 draws and 10 defeats.

Osnabrück vs Schalke Prediction

In this pair the guests are listed as favorites, this is due to the fact that Schalke is higher in the standings, and is also in better shape. We expect a difficult battle for both rivals, the guests should be closer to success, but still we bet on the exchange of goals.

