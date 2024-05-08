RU RU
Main News Football news The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction

The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction

Football news Today, 12:39
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Photo: Ricardo Nogueira/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The first contract of Lionel Messi, which he signed on a napkin, has been put up for auction, as reported by Sport.es.

Currently, this lot is owned by the agent of the Argentine, Horacio Gaggioli, and it will now be auctioned online by Bonhams. Over the past few months, the contract has been auctioned in Paris, New York, and London. Bidding will take place from May 8th to May 17th. The value of the lot is 350 thousand euros.

"In Barcelona, on December 14, 2000, in the presence of Mr. Mingelli and Mr. Horacio, Carles Rexach, technical secretary of FC Barcelona, undertakes, under his responsibility and contrary to some opinions to the contrary, to sign the player Lionel Messi under the agreed conditions," reads the napkin.

It is worth recalling that Messi was spotted in Barcelona and invited for a two-week trial in September 2000. On September 17, he arrived in Barcelona for the first time with his father and waited for two weeks for a meeting with the sporting director, Carles Rexach, who was on a business trip to Sydney.

When Rexach saw the boy play, he immediately wanted to sign him, but the board of directors hesitated, as at that time it was very unusual for European clubs to sign foreign players at such a young age. On December 14, Barcelona faced an ultimatum—whether they would take the player.

Rexach persuaded the Barcelona management to pay for the relocation of Leo's family to Barcelona and for his treatment, which was quite expensive. Without any other paper at hand, Rexach signed the contract on a paper napkin.

By the way, during today's match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, Lionel Messi reminded everyone who the main star of the team is, and arguably, of the entire North American football championship. He scored one goal and provided five assists during the match. He was involved in all six goals scored by his team.

Barcelona
