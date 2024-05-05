RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news This is something incredible. Six effective actions of Messi bring another victory to Inter Miami

This is something incredible. Six effective actions of Messi bring another victory to Inter Miami

Football news Today, 02:12
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
This is something incredible. Six effective actions of Messi bring another victory to Inter Miami Photo: twitter.com/InterMiamiCF / Author unknown

In today's MLS regular season match, Inter Miami traveled to face the New York Red Bulls. The home team fielded all former Barcelona players except for Jordi Alba, who continues to recover from injury.

Although Inter Miami was considered the favorite, they conceded first. Dante Vanzeir found the net in the 30th minute. At halftime, New York held a minimal advantage.

However, after the break, the hosts, led by their main star Lionel Messi, turned the game around. In the 48th minute, Messi provided an assist to Matias Pellegrini, who came on as a substitute. Two minutes later, Luis Suarez assisted Messi, putting Inter Miami ahead. In the 62nd minute, Messi again assisted Pellegrini, extending the lead.

But they didn't stop there. Over the next twelve minutes, Messi provided three assists to Suarez, increasing Inter Miami's lead significantly. In the 84th minute, Leonardo Campana replaced Suarez, and the hosts stopped scoring.

Former RB Leipzig player Emil Forsberg sealed the match with a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

MLS
Inter Miami 6-2 New York Red Bulls
Goals: Pellegrini 48’, 62’, Messi 50’, Suarez 69’, 75’, 81’ – Vanzeir 30’, Forsberg 90+7’ (penalty)

Thanks to this victory, Inter Miami retained the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The only team that can catch up with them is Cincinnati, who are three points behind and have played one fewer match.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the MLS season's top scorers table, with ten goals each. However, Messi has thirteen assists, while Suarez has five.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF New York Red Bulls MLS USA
Popular news
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news Yesterday, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round Football news 03 may 2024, 16:46 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 36th round
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why? Football news 02 may 2024, 09:32 Female footballers from one of Africa's top national teams are joining the army en masse. Why?
Rangnick will not be the next coach of Bayern Munich Football news 02 may 2024, 03:50 Rangnick has declined to lead Bayern Munich
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News 01 may 2024, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 04:45 Bivol has a new opponent. Instead of the champion, there will be a second contender Football news Today, 04:16 Thomas Tuchel denies the possibility of staying at Bayern Munich for another season Boxing News Today, 03:50 Alvarez defeated Munguia to defend the undisputed world champion Football news Today, 03:23 Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 02:58 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted line-ups and latest news MMA News Today, 02:26 Pantoja defended his championship title. The second Brazilian also won. UFC 301 Results Football news Today, 02:12 This is something incredible. Six effective actions of Messi bring another victory to Inter Miami Baseball News Today, 01:49 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:35 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:23 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Lecce prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Betis prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Empoli - Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Union Berlin vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 Football Today Celta vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips - May 5, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024