In today's MLS regular season match, Inter Miami traveled to face the New York Red Bulls. The home team fielded all former Barcelona players except for Jordi Alba, who continues to recover from injury.

Although Inter Miami was considered the favorite, they conceded first. Dante Vanzeir found the net in the 30th minute. At halftime, New York held a minimal advantage.

However, after the break, the hosts, led by their main star Lionel Messi, turned the game around. In the 48th minute, Messi provided an assist to Matias Pellegrini, who came on as a substitute. Two minutes later, Luis Suarez assisted Messi, putting Inter Miami ahead. In the 62nd minute, Messi again assisted Pellegrini, extending the lead.

But they didn't stop there. Over the next twelve minutes, Messi provided three assists to Suarez, increasing Inter Miami's lead significantly. In the 84th minute, Leonardo Campana replaced Suarez, and the hosts stopped scoring.

Former RB Leipzig player Emil Forsberg sealed the match with a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

MLS

Inter Miami 6-2 New York Red Bulls

Goals: Pellegrini 48’, 62’, Messi 50’, Suarez 69’, 75’, 81’ – Vanzeir 30’, Forsberg 90+7’ (penalty)

Thanks to this victory, Inter Miami retained the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The only team that can catch up with them is Cincinnati, who are three points behind and have played one fewer match.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lead the MLS season's top scorers table, with ten goals each. However, Messi has thirteen assists, while Suarez has five.