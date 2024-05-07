Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game Win Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.94 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The national cup final is scheduled for Thursday in Belgium, Union St. Gilloise - Antwerp will fight for the trophy. Prediction for the match of the mentioned clubs is made by Dailysports experts.

Union St. Gilloise

This season, Union played well in the championship, but then the championship group began, where the best six teams are fighting for the title, this is where the problems began. Now the club goes third, the gap from the leader is only three points, so all the struggle is still ahead. In the last round was a home draw against one of the direct competitors Anderlecht - 0:0.

If the championship is still unclear, then in the Belgian Cup everything will be decided in one match. Although Union do not play at their stadium, but in their own city, and this is also an advantage.

Antwerp

The reigning national champion will not defend their title, as they are only sixth in the championship. Antwerp plays poorly in the championship group, with only one win and 6 defeats. In the last round the team lost on their field to the leader Brugge with the score 1:2.

This final is the only opportunity for Antwerp to somehow rehabilitate for a bad season, but will have to play against a strong and uncomfortable opponent. The current form of the team also raises a lot of questions.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Rivalries crossed four times this season, twice a draw was recorded, and in two cases Union won.

In 3 face-to-face meetings out of four more than two goals were scored.

Antwerp are on a three game losing streak, while Union have not lost three matches in a row.

Union St-Gilloise vs Antwerp Prediction

In this final Union is quoted as the favorite, let's start with the advantage of their city, where the battle is taking place, Antwerp plays worse in the championship and has not won in face-to-face meetings this season. Expect a hard fought battle, much will depend on the realization of chances. We bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.