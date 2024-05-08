Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Atalanta will compete in the UEFA Europa League second leg match against Marseille. The team Dailysports has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.

Atalanta vs Marseille: what to know about the match?

Atalanta performed admirably in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. They amassed 14 points from six matches, securing the top spot. Thanks to these performances, the Bergamasques advanced directly to the Round of 16, where they faced Sporting. With a narrow 3-2 victory, they overcame the Portuguese team, and in the quarterfinals, the Italians faced a daunting challenge - Liverpool. However, in the away match, Atalanta triumphed over the Reds with a score of 3-0. Despite a 0-1 defeat at home, they progressed to the semifinals. In the semifinals, they faced Marseille, with the first leg between these teams ending in a 1-1 draw.

Marseille found themselves in the group of death. They secured the second spot in a quartet with Brighton, AEK, and Ajax. In six games, they garnered 11 points. Their journey began in the Round of 32, where they defeated Shakhtar 5-3 over two legs. In the Round of 16, they faced another tough challenge - Villarreal. They convincingly won the first leg 4-0 but lost the second leg 1-3, yet managed to advance. In the quarterfinals, Marseille narrowly defeated Benfica 3-2 on penalties to reach the semifinals. As mentioned earlier, the first leg between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Atalanta vs Marseille: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg match between Atalanta and Marseille will take place on Thursday, May 9, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Atalanta vs Marseille: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Stan Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

New Zealand - beIN

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: