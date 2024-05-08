RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 16:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/Atalanta_BC

Atalanta will compete in the UEFA Europa League second leg match against Marseille. The team Dailysports has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this game.

Atalanta vs Marseille: what to know about the match?

Atalanta performed admirably in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. They amassed 14 points from six matches, securing the top spot. Thanks to these performances, the Bergamasques advanced directly to the Round of 16, where they faced Sporting. With a narrow 3-2 victory, they overcame the Portuguese team, and in the quarterfinals, the Italians faced a daunting challenge - Liverpool. However, in the away match, Atalanta triumphed over the Reds with a score of 3-0. Despite a 0-1 defeat at home, they progressed to the semifinals. In the semifinals, they faced Marseille, with the first leg between these teams ending in a 1-1 draw.

Marseille found themselves in the group of death. They secured the second spot in a quartet with Brighton, AEK, and Ajax. In six games, they garnered 11 points. Their journey began in the Round of 32, where they defeated Shakhtar 5-3 over two legs. In the Round of 16, they faced another tough challenge - Villarreal. They convincingly won the first leg 4-0 but lost the second leg 1-3, yet managed to advance. In the quarterfinals, Marseille narrowly defeated Benfica 3-2 on penalties to reach the semifinals. As mentioned earlier, the first leg between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Atalanta vs Marseille: when and where the match will take place

The UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg match between Atalanta and Marseille will take place on Thursday, May 9, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 21:00
  • Cape Town 22:00
  • New Delhi 00:30
  • Sydney 05:00
  • Kiribati 07:00

Atalanta vs Marseille: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+
  • United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - QQ Sports Live, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony, Jio tv
  • Ireland - Virgin, discovery, TNT
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Palestine - beIN, TOD
  • Panama - Star +, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Atalanta Marseille Europa League
Popular news
Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career Football news Today, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction Football news Today, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
The PSG fans astounded with a vibrant performance prior to the match against Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined Football news Today, 14:13 Inter director revealed the progress of negotiations regarding a new contract with their top-player
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024