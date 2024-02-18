Third gold for Johannes Boe. Results of the men's mass start

On February 18th, in the Czech Republic, the final race of the current Biathlon World Championship took place. At 16:30 Central European Time, the men took to the track for the mass start event.

Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe delivered another outstanding performance. He seized the lead midway through the race and managed to cross the finish line first. It's worth noting that this is Boe`s third gold at the current World Championship. Previously, he triumphed in the pursuit and individual races.

In a surprising turn of events, Latvian athlete Andreys Rastorgujevs finished second, with Quentin Fillon Maillet from France rounding out the top three.

Biathlon. World Championship. Men's Mass Start. 15 km

Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway) — 34:50.2 Andreys Rastorgujevs (Latvia) +15.1 Quentin Fillon Maillet (France) +33.0 Tarjei Boe (Norway) +42.1 Fabien Claude (France) +1:02.5 Jakov Fak (Slovakia) +1:10.9