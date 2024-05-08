Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid
Football news Today, 15:45
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images
Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
In the middle of the first half, there was an unpleasant moment for the Munich team. Bayern winger Serge Gnabry was unable to continue the match because of an injury. He was replaced by Alphonso Davies.
This is the fifth injury for Gnabry this season. In April, the player missed several matches due to muscle problems. The German winger has played in just 20 matches in the current campaign, netting 5 goals and 2 assists.
In the first leg in Munich, Bayern and Real Madrid played to a 2:2 draw.
Yesterday, May 7, the first finalist of the Champions League was determined. Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG (1:0) and reached the final.
