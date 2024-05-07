Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-1,5) Odds: 1.96 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 31st round of the Saudi Premier League will be played on Thursday evening in Najran, where the local Al-Ukhudud will host Al-Nassr. Here's a prediction for this match from the expert team at Dailysports.

Al-Okhdood

Under the guidance of Jorge Mendosa, the team is fighting to maintain its position in the elite division and currently sits in 15th place in the Premier League table. With 28 points from 30 matches, Al-Okhdood is just ahead of the relegation zone based on additional criteria.

In the last round, Al-Okhdood played an away match against Al-Hazm and secured a goalless draw. Before that, Jorge Mendosa's team convincingly defeated Abha at home with a scoreline of 4:0.

Al-Nassr

The "World Club" has already secured a place in the Champions League, but surely the club's bosses did not expect this when they invested significant sums to strengthen the squad. In the Saudi Arabian league, Ronaldo and his teammates are unlikely to catch up with Al-Hilal, who lead Al-Nassr by 12 points.

Not only is the gap considerable, but Al-Hilal is also consistently securing victories. In the last round, Al-Nassr had no trouble at home against Al-Wahda, scoring six unanswered goals. This victory marked the fourth consecutive win for Luiz Castro's team across all competitions. In 15 away matches, Al-Nassr has recorded 13 victories, suffering defeat only twice.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Al-Nassr defeated their opponent 3:0 at home.

Al-Ukhudud has not drawn a single home match this season.

Al-Nassr's winning streak in the Premier League extends to seven matches.

Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Prediction

We believe that Al-Ukhudud has little chance of standing firm in this match. Bookmakers agree, offering odds not exceeding 1.40 for Al-Nassr's victory. We suggest taking "Al-Nassr to Win with a Handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.96.