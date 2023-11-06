Two French biathletes, Julia Simon and Fabien Claude, will participate in the Christmas race, as reported by Biathlon auf Schalke.

This pair are the reigning champions of the Christmas race and will take part in the 20th biathlon tournament, the WTC Christmas Race. The tournament is set to be held on December 28 at the "Veltins-Arena" in Germany. Additionally, last season, Simon became the overall World Cup winner.

It's worth noting that Julia Simon was recently detained as part of an investigation into a fraud case. On the morning of October 24, Simon was arrested by the police in Albertville. She is suspected of credit card fraud, as she was reported to have made purchases using someone else's credit cards. One of the plaintiffs against Simon is her teammate, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet. Following this, Julia trained separately from the team.

Simon is a French biathlete, an Olympic medalist, a world champion, and a participant in the Biathlon World Cup. She is a multiple-time winner and medalist in individual disciplines in the World Cup stages.