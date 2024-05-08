BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule

The company BLAST has unveiled a series of five forthcoming tournaments in the realm of Dota 2.

On the official platform of the tournament operator, it has been conveyed that these competitions are slated to unfold over the course of the next two years. The inaugural event is set to commence towards the end of this year, on the 26th of November. Further details regarding BLAST's plans shall be disclosed in due course.

The schedule for the BLAST Slam tournaments is as follows

First Tournament: November 26th to December 1st, 2024

Second Tournament: February 4th to February 9th, 2025

Third Tournament: May 6th to May 11th, 2025

Fourth Tournament: October 14th to October 19th, 2025

Fifth Tournament: November 25th to November 30th, 2025

"We are delighted to announce our entry into Dota 2, with intentions to introduce a new standard of production and excitement that fans of the game have yet to witness. We hold a profound affection for this game, both as players and enthusiasts. Moreover, as an invested tournament operator, we have diligently monitored the evolution of Dota 2 over the past few years. Given our continuous growth as a business and our exploration into new disciplines, Dota has always been on our radar. In light of recent shifts within the Dota ecosystem, we believe that BLAST presently possesses a splendid opportunity to enter this stage and present audiences with elite-level tournaments," stated the announcement.

