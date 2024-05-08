BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule

RU RU
Esports News Today, 14:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The company BLAST has unveiled a series of five forthcoming tournaments in the realm of Dota 2.

On the official platform of the tournament operator, it has been conveyed that these competitions are slated to unfold over the course of the next two years. The inaugural event is set to commence towards the end of this year, on the 26th of November. Further details regarding BLAST's plans shall be disclosed in due course.

The schedule for the BLAST Slam tournaments is as follows

  • First Tournament: November 26th to December 1st, 2024
  • Second Tournament: February 4th to February 9th, 2025
  • Third Tournament: May 6th to May 11th, 2025
  • Fourth Tournament: October 14th to October 19th, 2025
  • Fifth Tournament: November 25th to November 30th, 2025

"We are delighted to announce our entry into Dota 2, with intentions to introduce a new standard of production and excitement that fans of the game have yet to witness. We hold a profound affection for this game, both as players and enthusiasts. Moreover, as an invested tournament operator, we have diligently monitored the evolution of Dota 2 over the past few years.

Given our continuous growth as a business and our exploration into new disciplines, Dota has always been on our radar. In light of recent shifts within the Dota ecosystem, we believe that BLAST presently possesses a splendid opportunity to enter this stage and present audiences with elite-level tournaments," stated the announcement.

It is worth noting that the organizers of the Esports World Cup 2024, hailed as the first-ever World Championship in esports history, have officially unveiled the calendar for the upcoming tournament. Throughout the competition, esports athletes will vie for supremacy in the most esteemed disciplines, including CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports FC 24, and others.

