The calendar of the first-ever world championship in cybersports has been announced
The organizers of the Esports World Cup 2024, hailed as the first-ever world championship in esports history, have officially released the schedule for the upcoming tournament.
Throughout the tournament, esports athletes will compete in the most popular disciplines: CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports FC 24, and others.
The entire tournament will run from July 2nd to August 18th.
Tournament Schedule
Week 1 (July 2-7) – League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, TBA.
Week 2 (July 8-14) – Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire.
Week 3 (July 15-21) – Dota 2, CS2, PUBG Mobile.
Week 4 (July 22-28) – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch 2.
Week 5 (July 29 – August 4) – Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, Honor of Kings.
Week 6 (August 5-11) – Street Fighter 6, Teamfight Tactics, Fortnite.
Week 7 (August 12-18) – EA Sports FC 24, StarCraft II, TBA.
Week 8 (August 19-25) – Tekken 8, Rocket League, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Rennsport.