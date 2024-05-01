The calendar of the first-ever world championship in cybersports has been announced

The organizers of the Esports World Cup 2024, hailed as the first-ever world championship in esports history, have officially released the schedule for the upcoming tournament.

Throughout the tournament, esports athletes will compete in the most popular disciplines: CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports FC 24, and others.

The entire tournament will run from July 2nd to August 18th.

Tournament Schedule

Week 1 (July 2-7) – League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, TBA.

Week 2 (July 8-14) – Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire.

Week 3 (July 15-21) – Dota 2, CS2, PUBG Mobile.

Week 4 (July 22-28) – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch 2.

Week 5 (July 29 – August 4) – Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, Honor of Kings.

Week 6 (August 5-11) – Street Fighter 6, Teamfight Tactics, Fortnite.

Week 7 (August 12-18) – EA Sports FC 24, StarCraft II, TBA.

Week 8 (August 19-25) – Tekken 8, Rocket League, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Rennsport.