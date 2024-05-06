The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League

The head coach of the Uruguayan national team, Marcelo Bielsa, stunned the football world with his decision. For the upcoming friendly matches, Bielsa has opted to call up a player from Uruguay's amateur league.

This player is 24-year-old forward Walter Dominguez from Juventud de Soriano. Dominguez caught Bielsa's attention with his absolutely exceptional performance this season – 57 goals in 39 matches.

This decision by Bielsa is likely motivated by the fact that during the upcoming friendly matches, players from Uruguay's top clubs will be involved in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana matches, and thus won't be available for the national team.

The debut of the amateur forward for the Uruguayan national team could take place on June 1st in a friendly match against Costa Rica.

In June, the Uruguayan national team will compete in Copa America 2024, where their group stage opponents will be Panama, Bolivia, and the United States.