The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined
Football news Today, 14:44
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Brugge hosted Fiorentina in the return match of the 1/2 final of the UEFA Conference League. The first match in Florence ended with a minimal victory for the Violets with a score of 3:2.
On 20 minutes, Hans Vanaken put the Belgian team ahead. Fiorentina got back on track in the second half, near the end of the game. In the 85th minute, Lucas Beltran realized a penalty and gave his team a ticket to the final.
The opponent of the Violets in the final will be determined by the results of tomorrow's match between Olympiacos and Aston Villa.
The final of the tournament will be held on May 29 in Greece at the stadium “Ayia Sofia” in Athens. The winner will qualify for the group stage of the Europa League 2024/2025.
- UEFA Conference League
1/2 finals, return leg
Brugge vs. Fiorentina - 1:1 (3:4 on aggregate)
