Another victory for the French women.The results of the women's mass start at the World Championship

Today, on the final day of competition at the Biathlon World Championships, the women's mass start race took place. The athletes covered a distance of 12.5 kilometers with four shooting bouts.

Once again, the French women dominated the podium. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet showed herself to be the fastest on the track, completing the entire distance in 34 and a half minutes without a single miss. Italian athlete Lisa Vittozzi also had a flawless performance on the shooting range but finished half a minute behind the winner. Another Frenchwoman, Lou Jeanmonnot, closed the podium, finishing almost a minute behind her compatriot and missing one target.

Biathlon. World Championships. Women's Mass Start. 12.5 km

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (France) - 34:37.2 (0) Lisa Vittozzi (Italy) - 31:2 (0) Lou Jeanmonnot (France) - 56.7 (1) Julia Simon (France) - 1:24.9 (3) Vanessa Hinz (Germany) - 1:29.7 (0) Lisa Theresa Hauser (Austria) - 1:36.9 (1)