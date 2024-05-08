Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match

On Wednesday, May 8th, Real Madrid played the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League at the Bernabéu against Bayern Munich.

The "Los Blancos" secured a spirited 2:1 victory, scoring two goals towards the end of the match. The triumph came courtesy of Jôselu's brace.

Among the victors, Vinícius and the brace scorer Jôselu received the highest ratings, while Toni Kroos had a decent performance.

For Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies received high praise, but most players garnered mediocre ratings.

Players ratings provided by LiveScore:

Players ratings provided by SofaScore: