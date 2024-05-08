Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match
Football news Today, 17:23
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images
On Wednesday, May 8th, Real Madrid played the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League at the Bernabéu against Bayern Munich.
The "Los Blancos" secured a spirited 2:1 victory, scoring two goals towards the end of the match. The triumph came courtesy of Jôselu's brace.
Among the victors, Vinícius and the brace scorer Jôselu received the highest ratings, while Toni Kroos had a decent performance.
For Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies received high praise, but most players garnered mediocre ratings.
Players ratings provided by LiveScore:
Players ratings provided by SofaScore:
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 12:53 Not Real. Legendary French player offered unexpected advice to Mbappe where to continue career
Football news Today, 12:39 The value is 350 thousand euros. The first contract of Messi on a napkin was put up for auction
Football news Today, 08:29 The referee of the match between PSG and Dortmund cried after the final whistle. The reason in known
Hockey news Today, 04:00 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Football news Yesterday, 15:38 VIDEO. Paris surprised: great performance in the Parc des Princes stands before the PSG vs Dortmund
Football news 06 may 2024, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:23 Vinícius and Jôselu performed admirably. Player ratings for the Real Madrid - Bayern match Football news Today, 17:02 Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final Football news Today, 17:01 Real Madrid wins an incredible victory of will and reaches the UEFA Champions League final Basketball news Today, 17:00 All participants of the EuroLeague "Final Four" have been determined Football news Today, 16:47 Atalanta vs Marseille: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 15:52 "The end of an era". 11 years ago, Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement from Manchester United Football news Today, 15:45 Bayern's leader suffered another injury in the match against Real Madrid Esports News Today, 14:57 BLAST has announced a series of tournaments in Dota 2. Schedule Football news Today, 14:44 The first finalist of the UEFA Conference League has been determined Football news Today, 14:13 Inter director revealed the progress of negotiations regarding a new contract with their top-player
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Hockey Today Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Tennis 09 may 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Kolos vs Zorya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Ismaily vs El Dakhleya prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Union St-Gillois vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Smouha vs ZED prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football 09 may 2024 Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024